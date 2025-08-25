Everton sign highly-rated teenager Tyler Dibling from Southampton

Everton have completed the signing of 19-year-old winger Tyler Dibling from Southampton on a four-year contract.

He is David Moyes’ eighth summer signing and the deal, worth a reported £42million, takes their spending during that period to more than £100m.

Dibling made his Southampton debut at the age of 17 in 2023 and made 33 top-flight appearances last season.

He told evertontv: “I’m buzzing to sign. I felt the club already, even before I was in the building, just from social media and from people telling me about the club.

“I’ve never been so excited to play football and I’m just ready to get going.

“I think it’s the perfect match because of where the club is right now. Obviously with the new stadium, the fans here are unreal and it has a family feel to it. I think it was the perfect fit and was a no-brainer to join.”