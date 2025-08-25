Bukayo Saka set to miss Liverpool clash and England qualifiers

Bukayo Saka is set to miss Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Liverpool and England’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.

The winger sustained a hamstring injury in the Gunners’ 5-0 victory over Leeds and, according to reports, will be sidelined for up to four weeks.

Captain Martin Odegaard is also doubtful for Sunday’s trip to Anfield after landing awkwardly on his right shoulder during Saturday’s emphatic win at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, right, was also injured against Leeds (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal remain optimistic neither issue appears to be long-term.

Mikel Arteta’s side face the reigning Premier League champions ahead of the first international break of the new season.

England host Andorra at Villa Park on Saturday, September 6 before playing in Belgrade three days later.

Saka missed three and a half months of last season following surgery on his right hamstring.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is preparing for Sunday’s trip to Premier League champions Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)

His expected absence on Merseyside could open the door for Eberechi Eze to make his Arsenal debut after arriving from Crystal Palace.

Gunners boss Arteta, who has already seen forward Kai Havertz suffer a knee problem this season, has more attacking talent at his disposal than last term.

Eze, Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke arrived during the summer, with Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and academy graduates Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman providing competition, in addition to Gabriel Jesus, who is working his way back from an ACL injury.