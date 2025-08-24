Nuno Espirito Santo says Nottingham Forest exit rumours are ‘absurd’

Nuno Espirito Santo hit out at “absurd” rumours that he could leave Nottingham Forest in the wake of revealing his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis had frayed.

The Portuguese coach – who signed a new contract in June after guiding Forest to European football for the first time since 1995 – poured fuel on speculation his position was under threat during Friday’s press conference ahead of their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

He admitted that his relationship with Marinakis had deteriorated, due in part to the arrival of global head of football Edu Gaspar.

But on Sunday, after Callum Hudson-Odoi cancelled out Ismaila Sarr’s opener to salvage a point for Forest in their Selhurst Park stalemate, Nuno insisted there was nothing to the speculation over his employment, though agreed a conversation between the three men is “more important than anything”.

“Absolute nonsense. Absurd. This narrative, it’s absurd,” retorted Nuno, when asked about the reports.

Yet when pressed as to whether he was confident he would still be Forest’s manager when the transfer window shuts on September 1, he replied: “I cannot answer that question, but what I know is that I am working and trying to do my job the best I can.

“Of course, the situation has to be solved and we are responsible people. We can have a good conversation to create a good platform for what is more important, the team.

“We’re going to have it. We must. We need to have this conversation and we will have it. This is what I think is more important than anything.”

The 51-year old insists Forest need at least three players – one goalkeeper and two full-backs – to remain a threat in four competitions this season including the Europa League, a competition Forest are now expected to be in as a result of Palace’s demotion to the Conference League over multi-club ownership rules.

Banners raised by Palace supporters before kick-off celebrated Palace’s FA Cup and Community Shield victories, though one lofted later offered a more pointed criticism of UEFA and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, also the subject – alongside the European governing body and former Palace co-owner John Textor – of scattered chants.

Nuno’s insistence of requiring reinforcements – and fast – sounded near-identical to the persistent protestations of Palace boss Oliver Glasner, whose side next travels to Norway for Thursday’s second leg of their Conference League qualifying play-off with a 1-0 aggregate lead over Fredrikstad in the tie.

The departure of Eberechi Eze to Arsenal means the Austrian boss – who has welcomed just defender Borna Sosa and back-up keeper Walter Benitez so far this summer – has nowhere near the strength of squad he believes Palace require.

“Credit to the players with how they are dealing with the situation,” said Glasner. “Having also the fourth game within two weeks being unbeaten, and in these four games we played Liverpool, Chelsea and Nottingham, three teams from the top seven of last year’s table.

“We know that we can play better football than we did in some parts, especially in the second half, and we know we will do this, but the legs are getting a bit fatigued with many players who played every single minute.

“That’s the situation now and clearly players are dealing well with it, being unbeaten, and I also think a draw is a fair result today.”