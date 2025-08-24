Jacob Ramsey set to make Newcastle debut in much-anticipated Liverpool clash

New signing Jacob Ramsey could be thrust into the heat of Newcastle’s much-anticipated clash with Premier League champions Liverpool.

The 24-year-old midfielder joined the Magpies from Aston Villa last week in a deal which could eventually amount to £43million, and has been training with Eddie Howe’s squad as they prepare for Monday night’s showdown at St James’ Park.

Howe has already been impressed by what he has seen and while he is generally reluctant to throw new acquisitions in at the deep end, he has hinted that Ramsey could be involved.

The 47-year-old said: “Yes, he’ll be available, touch wood. Of course we’ve still got training sessions to go before the game, but he’s in a good place.

“He’s been really impressive in his first couple of days, really, really good technically, very intelligent.

“I think he’s going to add a lot to the team. He’s got stand-out qualities. There’s a nice presence, a nice energy about him as a person, and he’s trained really well. But we knew those qualities that he would bring in that respect.”

Already a big fixture in the calendar – Newcastle ended a run of 17 games against Liverpool without a win in last season’s Carabao Cup final – the latest meeting has assumed even greater magnitude because of the unrest caused on Tyneside due to the Reds’ ongoing pursuit of Magpies striker Alexander Isak.

Their initial bid of £110m was swiftly rejected and as yet, no second offer has been made, but Isak will play no part in the game having effectively made himself unavailable for selection.

Alexander Isak is wanted by Monday night’s opponents Liverpool (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle, who were already in the market for a striker following Callum Wilson’s departure, have redoubled their efforts since, but so far to no avail and they remain adamant that Isak will not be sold unless he can be replaced and a club matches their £150m valuation.

In the meantime, they will carry on without their star striker on a night when the home fans are certain to make their feelings abundantly clear to his suitors.

Asked about the atmosphere at St James’ Park, Howe said: “The first home game is always going to be electric. Under lights, evening game, those games are always really special for us. I love experiencing those nights with the energy that the crowd brings us.

“I’ve got no doubt this will be a really passionate display from the home support. We need to harness that, use it, but not be reckless with it. We’ve got to concentrate on the game.

“We’ve got to deliver our game-plan, we’ve got to concentrate on what we need to do and not get too emotional, but certainly use the energy from that crowd. That’s going to be vital for us.”