Eddie Howe says Alexander Isak future ‘irrelevant’ when Newcastle face Liverpool

Eddie Howe insists Alexander Isak’s future will be “irrelevant” when Newcastle attempt to claim their first Premier League win of the season against defending champions Liverpool.

The Magpies’ head coach has spent much of his summer being grilled about the future of his star striker with the Reds having launched a £110million bid for the services of a player who is valued by his current employers at £150m.

The Sweden international, who has been training alone after missing Newcastle’s pre-season tour to Singapore and South Korea, will play no part in Monday night’s game between the two clubs at St James’ Park and while Howe desperately wants the player to stay, he will not give him a second thought.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is looking for a first win of the new Premier League season when champions Liverpool visit St James’ Park on Monday (Bradley Colyer/PA)

Asked what message victory over Liverpool without Isak would send, the 47-year-old said: “I don’t think it is sending out a message without Alex. You send messages every day and with every performance.

“We are looking to start the season well. Alex’s situation is irrelevant, really. When the game starts, it’s about us playing to the best of our ability and showing the fighting spirit we did against Aston Villa.”

Newcastle’s stance on Isak has been unwavering all summer and Liverpool are yet to table a bid they believe is worthy of their consideration even if they could recruit the two frontmen they would need if he was to be allowed to leave.

But asked further if the hierarchy had demonstrated a refusal to be bullied, Howe said: “I don’t necessarily think that the club are trying to make that stance, I think they are just reacting to this situation and making decisions based on what they think is the best for Newcastle United.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is relishing another “special” encounter with Liverpool (John Walton/PA)

“They are being strong on the valuations of players and on how a player leaves the football club. All of these things are important. They are important on this situation and also the future.”

Howe’s men played well in last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Villa Park, but ultimately lacked the cutting edge to win the game, a fact which highlighted Isak’s absence.

The way in which the Swede has been unsettled this summer – he claims promises have been broken, an accusation denied by the Magpies – has angered fans on Tyneside and the atmosphere under the lights at St James’ promises to be febrile.

Howe said: “Newcastle versus Liverpool is always a very special game. I can picture previous Premier League encounters over the years with vivid memories of moments and drama in the games and this will be no different.

“Of course, I’m not stupid, I know what’s around the fixture. I know the importance of it – it’s our first home game of the season. All of these things just make it extra special.”