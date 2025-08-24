Eberechi Eze will create ‘magic moments’ and take Arsenal to next level – Arteta

New Arsenal signing Eberechi Eze will create “magic moments” and take the club to a different level, manager Mikel Arteta claimed.

Eze was presented to the Emirates crowd in the minutes before Arsenal’s 5-0 demolition job of Leeds which fired the Gunners to an early sight of the Premier League summit.

Eze did not complete a move – which could end up costing as much as £68million – in time to face the newly-promoted side.

But with both Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard sustaining injuries in Arsenal’s second win in as many matches, Eze is set to be handed his debut against Liverpool at Anfield next Sunday.

And Arteta said of his latest recruit: “He (Eze) has the capacity to create these magic moments. He can do it from different positions, different situations. He’s got that flair and he’s got that charisma about him that is very contagious.

“It shows how much we want to take this club to a different level. His talent is unquestionable. He’s experienced in this league. The personality is unbelievable.

“He can play different positions. We know he can play as an attacking midfielder, right or left. He doesn’t care. And you can tell that what happened on that pitch (before the game) meant the world to him so I am delighted to have him.”

Bukayo Saka was withdrawn in the second half after he sustained a hamstring injury (John Walton/PA)

Eze is the seventh new face at the Emirates this summer amid a £250m spending spree which leaves Arteta armed with what he believes is the most complete side of his near six years in charge.

And the depth of Arteta’s squad is already set to be tested with Saka and Odegaard joining Kai Havertz on the injury table.

Havertz suffered a knee problem following Arsenal’s win at Manchester United last weekend, while Saka and Odegaard sustained hamstring and shoulder injuries respectively against Leeds.

Saka missed three-and-a-half months of last season after surgery on his right hamstring – on Saturday he injured his left hamstring – while captain Odegaard was also absent for 12 matches with an ankle problem as injuries derailed Arsenal’s quest for silverware.

Martin Odegaard was replaced by Ethan Nwaneri in the first half (John Walton/PA)

The duo will undergo scans on Sunday to discover the extent of their latest setbacks, and Arteta continued: “You just have to see the amount of minutes that the team played in 2023-24. You could name the starting XI.

“Last year, it was a bit different because of the amount of injuries we had and the start to this season has not been great in that sense.

“But we are much more equipped, without a doubt – and that’s necessary. If you want to compete at this level and be very dominant, there is not any other option.”