Scott Parker ‘buzzing’ after Burnley’s ‘humungous’ win against Sunderland

Burnley boss Scott Parker described the 2-0 win over Sunderland as a “humongous three points”.

Second-half goals from Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony gave the Clarets their first points back in the big time and edge the battle of the promoted teams at Turf Moor.

Cullen slotted home just 98 seconds after the restart and Anthony bagged a breakaway goal in the final five minutes.

“This is a massive three points for us in the Premier League,” said Parker, who celebrated a top-flight victory for the first time in three years.

“You need three points in the Premier League. It’s humongous for us and to get three points on the board and within the second game, a game at home as well, I’m delighted. I’m really happy.

“I’m absolutely buzzing, first and foremost, for the players and for the fans and everyone involved.

“I thought we were brilliant today. I thought was everything we were going to need to be.

“I asked the lads today to show a real endeavour, to show an impetus, let’s get these supporters right behind us.

“And I thought we did that. I thought we were well worthy of the three points.”

Sunderland were brought back down to earth after a memorable Premier League return last weekend against West Ham and they could see this as a missed opportunity after wasting some early chances.

Reinildo Mandava should have done better when Dan Ballard’s header fell to him at the far post while Chemsdine Talbi shot just off target.

Boss Regis Le Bris accepted that was costly.

“I’m disappointed because I think we started well, our first half was positive, created two chances, we were in our game plan, and we dominated,” he said.

“But the beginning of the second half, we made this small mistake and conceded the goal, and after that, the game changed completely.

“They dropped into the back five for a deep, well organised, aggressive block, and we struggled to find the good tempo, the good rhythm, to create chances.

“It’s fine margins and if you score early, because it was possible today, I think the scenario changed completely and for us would have been the best option.”

Asked whether this was a reality check after last week, the Frenchman added: “Probably. It’s not a surprise for me. It’s not a surprise for the players, for the club.

“I don’t know for the fans, I’m not sure, because I think they know how tough this league is.

“You enjoy when you win, but you won’t be too negative when you lose, and I think we’ll be balanced.”