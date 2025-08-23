Kate Cross bounces back in style following ‘savage’ England World Cup snub

Kate Cross and Alice Davidson-Richards responded to their Women’s World Cup snubs with starring roles in Northern Superchargers’ seven-wicket win over Oval Invincibles in The Hundred.

Both players were overlooked by England in their 15-strong squad for the tournament in India, which starts next month, and experienced seamer Cross told the No Balls podcast her omission felt “savage”.

She bounced back at Headingley on Saturday by conceding just 16 runs from her 20-ball allotment and dismissing Alice Capsey and Amanda-Jade Wellington, as the Invincibles were restricted to 125 for six.

Davidson-Richards, who played in four of England’s six ODIs this summer, struck nine fours in a speedy 32-ball 50 as the Superchargers overhauled their target with five deliveries to spare.

Capsey, in England’s squad for the 50-over World Cup, suffered a finger injury during her first set but returned to bowl, while Tash Farrant had to be helped from the field after an awkward landing when fielding.

Nicola Carey (25 off 15 balls) struck back-to-back fours to get the Superchargers over the line as they consolidated their position in second in the table but defeat ends the Invincibles’ slim hopes of a top-three finish and a place in the knockout stages.