Emma Raducanu sees Flushing Meadows as a ‘happy place’ ahead of US Open

Emma Raducanu is finally able to see Flushing Meadows as a “happy place” four years after her US Open victory.

The 22-year-old achieved one of the great modern sporting triumphs by winning the title as a qualifier in 2021 but in the three years since she has not managed to win a single match there.

Last year she arrived under-prepared and was emotional after losing to Sofia Kenin, but Raducanu was all smiles as she discussed her latest campaign in New York, which will begin on Sunday against Japanese qualifier Ena Shibahara.

“I really struggled when I came back in 2022,” said Raducanu. “I didn’t enjoy coming back here. I think now is the first time that I feel like I can come back to the US Open and really enjoy the memories that I made here and be proud of that and see it as a happy place.”

For the first time in her career, Raducanu has found consistency in performance and results, avoiding injury problems and climbing back to the brink of the world’s top 30.

She is a clear British number one again and has a new full-time coach in her corner in experienced Spaniard Francisco Roig, who spent close to two decades in Rafael Nadal’s camp.

They have only worked together at one tournament, last week’s Cincinnati Open, where Raducanu pushed world number one Aryna Sabalenka all the way to a deciding tie-break.

Emma Raducanu’s partnership with Mark Petchey proved temporary (Mike Egerton/PA)

Raducanu had enjoyed success with Mark Petchey over the last few months but the former British number one’s broadcast commitments meant he could not do the role full-time.

A trial with Roig after Wimbledon, where Raducanu also came up just short against Sabalenka in round three, proved successful and she is pleased with how things have been going so far.

“Mark helped me so much over the last few months, but we always knew it was going to be difficult to keep things going forward with his commitments and everything,” she said.

“After Wimbledon, it was quite a good match with Aryna. I think quite a lot of people watched it. I think it helped my case, so I’m happy about that. I wanted to come into the US swing knowing I had someone.

“We’re working a lot on the court, putting a lot of hours in. He loves spending time on court, as well. But we find a good balance. It’s not all just serious.

Francisco Roig, left, was a long-time coach of Rafael Nadal (Victoria Jones/PA)

“Also time passes so fast, which is a good sign whenever you’re spending time with someone. Overall, I think just working on the quality of my shots and improving them. So I think so far it’s been going pretty well, but I need more time, for sure.”

Roig worked as Nadal’s second coach alongside first his uncle Toni and then Carlos Moya, even playing doubles with the Spaniard.

Raducanu has not yet learned too much about Roig’s time with Nadal but is already feeling the benefit of his experience.

“It’s always nice if someone has been around for such a long time, especially with someone like Rafa,” she said.

“You can tell, when we’re at these big events, at these big matches or tournaments with a lot of people, there is a big element of calm assurance in the matches. There is no stress or panic, which definitely rubs off on me.

“I feel overall, in certain situations on the practice court, even certain shots, if things aren’t going well and aren’t going perfect, I can just trust in my game more.”

Raducanu can never go back to that carefree summer of 2021, but with stability has come a certain lightness again.

“I feel in a way the same off court in terms of just enjoying my tennis, enjoying practising, enjoying competing, and the process of getting better,” she said.

“But I am just more aware now of everything that is possible. When I won in ’21, I didn’t know, I guess, about this world of potential negativity and bringing people down, bringing players down.

“I’d say that affected me a lot in the last few years. It still definitely gets me from time to time, but overall I think I can enjoy what I’m doing day to day a lot more. I have good people around, so I’m just happy that I’m in this place with my tennis.”