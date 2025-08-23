Arsenal 5-0 Leeds: Gyokeres scores twice but Odegaard and Saka suffer injuries

Viktor Gyokeres fired home his first Arsenal goals in a thumping 5-0 Premier League victory over Leeds at the Emirates.

Jurrien Timber opened the scoring from a corner after 34 minutes before Bukayo Saka doubled the home side’s advantage on the stroke of half-time.

Gyokeres bounced back from missing a sitter in the opening period to score on his home debut three minutes into the second half. Timber then landed his brace shortly before the hour mark.

Max Dowman, aged 15 years and 234 days, delivered an impressive second-half cameo from the bench when he became the second youngest player to represent Arsenal. And the teenager capped an eye-catching display by winning a penalty for his side in stoppage time which Gyokeres duly converted.

Jurrien Timber (left) scored twice (John Walton/PA)

However, on a night of intent from Arsenal – following their unveiling of new signing Eberechi Eze – there were injury scares for both Bukayo Saka and Martin Odgeaard.

Odegaard fell on his right shoulder early on and never fully recovered, while Saka went down with an apparent hamstring problem in the second half.

Eze’s £68million transfer from Crystal Palace was confirmed 30 minutes before Saturday’s game and the England international was awarded a euphoric reception when he was presented to the crowd in the moments before kick-off.

Eze took his seat in the director’s box alongside Arsenal’s managing director Richard Garlick, and watched a largely frustrating first 30 minutes for his new team-mates.

But just as at Old Trafford six days ago, Arsenal’s breakthrough arrived from their opening corner. Declan Rice was the provider again when his inswinger was met by Timber.

Bukayo Saka was forced off with what appeared to be a hamstring problem (John Walton/PA)

The Netherlands defender stole in front of Joe Rodon, arched his neck backwards and then got enough purchase on the ball to nestle his header into the bottom corner.

Arsenal had not been at their best but as the first half drew to a close, they were two to the good.

Martin Zubimendi won the ball high up the pitch and his pass found Timber, who then rolled in Saka. The Arsenal forward wasted no time in unleashing a shot at Lucas Perri and the Leeds goalkeeper was a bystander as the ball flew past his right shoulder and into the net.

Gyokeres, who scored a remarkable 97 goals in 102 matches for Sporting Lisbon, fluffed a brilliant opportunity to open his Arsenal account in the first half when, unmarked and just eight yards out, he dragged his shot wide.

But the Sweden international demonstrated why Arsenal splashed the cash on bringing him to the Emirates within three minutes of the second half.

Riccardo Calafiori found Arsenal’s new striker on the near touchline. Seven clinical touches followed as Gyokeres powered into the Leeds penalty area before thrashing a right-footed shot low and hard past Perri.

After Odegaard was withdrawn in the first half, Saka was then replaced on 54 minutes after he went down nursing his left hamstring.

Saka missed almost four months of last season following surgery on his other hamstring and he was in obvious discomfort as he walked off.

A blow to Arsenal, the extent of which is unclear at this stage, but Timber raised the mood again inside the Emirates when he doubled his tally on 56 minutes.

Leeds failed to deal with Timber’s header and the defender poked home from a matter of yards to land Arsenal’s 33rd goal from a corner since the start of last season – 13 more than any other team.

Dowman, who became only the third player under the age of 16 to play in the Premier League when he was introduced in the 63rd minute, showed why he is so highly thought of with one mazy run, and two long-range efforts before he was upended by Anton Stach in the penalty area in stoppage time.

Gyokeres converted the resulting spot-kick to afford Arsenal an early sight of the title summit.