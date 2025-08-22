Ruben Dias signs new Man City deal and commits his future to the club until 2029

Ruben Dias has signed a two-year contact extension at Manchester City that will keep the Portugal centre-back at the club until 2029.

Dias joined City from Benfica in 2020 and has made more than 200 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side, winning 10 trophies including the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble in 2022-23.

His previous deal had been due to expire at the end of next season but Dias – capped 68 times by Portugal, with whom he has helped to win the Nations League twice – has committed his future to City.

Dias said: “I am incredibly happy. City are where I want to be – at the top of the sport, competing for trophies. The club’s ambition aligns perfectly with mine and as a footballer there is nothing better than that.

“I love Manchester – it is my home now – and I love the Manchester City fans. When I think about the trophies we have won and the way we have played our football during my time here, I couldn’t imagine playing anywhere else.

“My job now is to be the best I can be for the duration of this contract, so that I can play my part in helping us challenge for more silverware. Now the hard work begins, and I want to promise the fans that I will give everything to win more trophies and bring more success to City.”

Dias, who started last week’s win over Wolves in City’s curtain-raiser, was named the Premier League’s player of the season in 2020-21.

City’s director of football Hugo Viana added: “We’re really excited that Ruben has signed a new contract and committed his long-term future to the club.

“His hard work, professionalism and sheer dedication are clear to all of us every single day. He is a leader in the dressing room and on the pitch. He is the ultimate professional.

“His performances over the past five years have been outstanding and he is a big reason why we have been so successful. Every time Ruben pulls on a City shirt, he gives his all for the badge and we are so happy to know he will be here for the next four years.”