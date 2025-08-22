Rodri and Phil Foden fit and ready to return for Man City against Tottenham

Manchester City are set to welcome back Rodri and Phil Foden for the visit of Tottenham as Pep Guardiola confirmed he will make a late decision over whether to restore Ederson in goal.

Rodri and Foden missed City’s 4-0 win at Wolves in an impressive start to their Premier League campaign but Guardiola revealed the midfield pair are in contention to feature in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

Their only absentees are Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic and Savinho, who has been linked with a move to Spurs, with Ederson available again after illness ruled him out of last weekend’s trip to Molineux.

Ederson is available to play against Tottenham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Summer signing James Trafford deputised and amid speculation Ederson is seeking a switch to Turkish club Galatasaray, Guardiola was in no rush to confirm who will be his number one against Tottenham.

“We will decide tomorrow or tonight after dinner,” Guardiola said. “Rodri and Phil missed the last game because (of) a lack of training and rhythm but they are ready for tomorrow.”

While Guardiola paid tribute to Trafford, who rejoined City from Burnley in a £27million deal, he was not getting carried away with their result at Wolves after a difficult past 12 months.

“I am happy with him, the new players always bring a new energy and James brings his youth and desire to play for the club he grew up at,” Guardiola said.

“I said many times it was just his first game, we just have to be consistent and we have to better and improve. We have played one game.

“I like a lot of the things I am seeing on a daily basis in training. I would like to be a magician and know what is going to happen (this season) but I don’t know.”

Rodri’s absence for much of last season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament 11 months ago was keenly felt as City went trophyless and finished a disappointing third in the Premier League.

Last year’s Ballon d’Or winner has made just one start since his injury – at the Club World Cup in June – and Guardiola has his fingers crossed his fellow Spaniard will be able to string a run of games together.

“I just want consistency with Rodri, that’s all,” Guardiola said. “I don’t have any doubts about his potential or his quality. Still, so far, he is the best player in the world.

“(Next month) there will be a new (Ballon d’Or winner) but it is still him. It’s just the consistency (which will come) with training and games (week after week) and after that everything will be fine.”

As well as Savinho and Ederson, defensive duo Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake have been linked with moves away from the Etihad Stadium before the summer transfer window shuts on September 1.

“They are our players and we will see what happens,” Guardiola said. “A few things are going to happen and we will see.”

City were not the only side to hit the ground running last Saturday as Richarlison’s brace helped Thomas Frank begin his managerial tenure of Tottenham with a 3-0 victory over promoted Burnley.

Pep Guardiola, right, says Thomas Frank, left, is a ‘top-class’ manager (Martin Rickett/PA)

Frank spent seven years at Brentford, guiding them from the Championship to the English top-flight, and Guardiola is certain the Dane will continue to be a success with the Europa League winners.

“I have no doubt that Thomas will do an incredible job at a big, big club, like he did at Brentford,” Guardiola added.

“He is a top-class manager and he offers a different alternative to how to play. (Going to a new club) is always funny and a different challenge but you have to wait.”