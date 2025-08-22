Manchester United target Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens

Manchester United are attempting to sign Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, the PA news agency understands.

Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils have spent the summer rebuilding the squad after the club’s worst top-flight season since suffering relegation 51 years ago.

United produced a promising performance in last weekend’s Premier League opener against Arsenal, but ultimately fell to a 1-0 loss after back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayindir’s blunder.

Altay Bayindir’s blunder against Arsenal proved costly (Nick Potts/PA)

Often unconvincing Andre Onana was absent from the squad after a summer spent dealing with a hamstring injury and no little speculation.

United have been linked with a variety of goalkeepers and are now understood to be in club-to-club talks with Antwerp over a deal for Lammens.

The highly-rated 23-year-old has been called to Belgium’s senior squad and also been linked with Serie A side Inter Milan.

Ruben Amorim has a decision to make with his goalkeepers (Nick Potts/PA)

The indication is Lammens would compete for a spot at United, but quite what this would mean for the future of Onana and Bayindir is unclear.

Speaking earlier in the day at the press conference previewing Sunday’s Premier League trip to Fulham, boss Amorim said: “Onana is ready to play like last week, so we will see in the game who is going to be the goalkeeper.”

Cameroon international Onana is set to miss a chunk of the season at the African Cup of Nations.