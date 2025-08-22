Liverpool boss Arne Slot accepts any blips will come under major scrutiny

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admits the high standards they set winning the Premier League last season means any blip will come under immediate scrutiny.

Despite winning their opening match 4-2 there was criticism of their defensive frailties as they conceded a two-goal lead before coming back late in the game.

Liverpool’s full-backs were singled out for playing too high while central defenders Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate did not escape the spotlight in allowing Antoine Semenyo to score twice.

“Of course that has something to do with the bar we’ve set, and I agree we were at some moments too open,” said Slot.

“The first goal was, I think, mainly unlucky that we lost the ball in a position we shouldn’t lose it and then we were three against three, which is normally not a problem but we had a disadvantage to our opponent.

“Second goal is definitely being too open; if all your three midfielders are inside the box that’s too open, so I agree on that.

“But also the reason why we scored (to make it) 3-2 was one of our midfielders, Curtis Jones, arrived in the box and made it difficult for the goalkeeper, the ball fell to Federico (Chiesa).

“So, it’s also who we are but we need to find the right balance by not being too open.”

Arne Slot is looking forward to seeing Ryan Gravenberch bring better balance to his side (Adam Davy/PA)

What will help at Newcastle on Monday is the return of holding midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who missed last week’s victory through suspension having also been absent for the Community Shield defeat to Crystal Palace after his partner went into labour.

The Netherlands international was a key component in holding the midfield together in last season’s title victory.

“That balance will be better with Ryan. With Ryan in his normal position, I expect us to be even better prepared for the counter-attack than we were in this 2-2 moment,” added Slot.

“I’ve watched the game back twice and I don’t think – apart from the two goals – there were many other counter-attacks from Bournemouth but if it leads to a goal it’s of course a big story.

“For us conceding two, that’s too much in a home game, that’s too open.

“I think if you look back at last season every time he played Ryan would have been in that position and for him not being there and us playing with very attack-minded players that hurt us in that goal.

“Normally, if he brings his normal level, it would definitely help us to have him back again.”