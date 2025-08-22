Hundred strugglers Welsh Fire earn unexpected double win over Birmingham Phoenix

Hundred strugglers Welsh Fire scored an unexpected double win over Birmingham Phoenix, with Steve Smith powering the men’s side to victory and fellow Australian Jess Jonassen taking centre stage in the women’s first win of the season.

Both Fire teams started the day rock bottom of their respective tables but Edgbaston proved a happy hunting ground, with Smith securing an eight-wicket success in the evening to back up a 36-run triumph in the opening game.

Gareth Breese’s side came in with five straight defeats but were able to indulge in some overdue celebrations as they easily defended a total of 150 for three.

England’s Sophia Dunkley paved the way, hitting 53 from 43 balls at the head of the innings, with back up from Hayley Matthews (34 not out) and Jonassen (44).

South African quick Shabnim Ismail cut the chase down at source as she dismissed Emma Lamb and Marie Kelly for ducks with the new ball and she later returned to remove top-scorer Ellyse Perry for 55.

She finished with outstanding figures of three for 16, while Jonassen completed a fine all-round showing with three wickets of her own as Phoenix finished 114 for nine.

A solid bowling display from Fire kept the home side to 138 for nine in the men’s match, 38 from England’s Jacob Bethell the only knock of any real substance.

Steve Smith cut loose for Welsh Fire against Birmingham Phoenix (Nick Potts/PA)

Ben Kellaway took two for 10 off 15 deliveries and Chris Green claimed three for 27 as wickets came regularly.

Former Australia captain Smith then settled into a 72-run opening stand alongside Stephen Eskinazi, who was first man down for 42 off 29 balls.

Smith put on another 50 with Jonny Bairstow (35) and finished unbeaten on 47 as he chased down the winning line with 11 balls to spare.