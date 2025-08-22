Fran Jones credits Carlos Alcaraz approach for helping her qualify at US Open

Fran Jones credited the Carlos Alcaraz approach with helping her achieve another impressive first at the US Open.

The 24-year-old broke into the top 100 for the first time last month following two titles on clay and qualified for the main draw at Flushing Meadows on Friday after beating Dutchwoman Arianne Hartono 6-2 6-4.

It is the latest standout moment for Jones, who was born with the genetic condition Ectrodactyly Ectodermal Dysplasia, which means she is missing a finger on each hand and only has seven toes.

After her second title in Palermo – which came just too late to earn her direct entry into the US Open in ranking – Jones chose to take some well-earned downtime, heading to Ibiza with friends.

Alcaraz has famously celebrated both his French Open titles by partying on the island – although Jones’ stay was a little more chilled.

“I thought I’d try the Alcaraz strategy,” she said. “So I went to Ibiza for a few days. It worked so we can’t complain, can we?

“I didn’t go clubbing. Sweaty drunk people – I’m a bit British like that I think. I did go to Ushuaia, which is the outdoor DJ concert thing, but I was back in the room at 12.

“I’m a night owl but clubbing is not for me. The first two days were really chill and then I went to the concert on Sunday.”

Jones was the top seed in qualifying thanks to her impressive form and she did not lose a set in three matches, jumping joyfully into the arms of her team sat courtside after clinching victory over Hartono before calling her mum, who has stayed at home with the family dogs.

“Obviously when you’re a first seed in a slam and the pressure’s on you, people play with nothing to lose, they want to take it away from you – as they should,” she said.

“I think it’s almost a sense of relief that I’ve proven to myself and proven that my level’s there and I deserve to be in the main draw.”

The relief also comes after what happened to Jones in the final qualifying round at the French Open and first round of Wimbledon, which both ended in painful losses.

“It could have drowned me,” said the Yorkshirewoman of her defeat at Wimbledon from a set up against Yuliia Starodubtseva.

“I think I’ve learned my lessons. I hope I’ve been humbled enough to accept where I’ve gone wrong.”

Jones is such good friends with Emma Raducanu that the pair speak every day and if anyone can provide inspiration for a qualifier at Flushing Meadows, it is surely the 2021 champion.

“What she did I don’t think will ever be repeated but I’ll be happy to follow some of those footsteps for sure,” said Jones.

She joins Raducanu, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter, Cameron Norrie, Sonay Kartal and Jacob Fearnley to make it seven British players in the main draws but Billy Harris was unable to join them, losing his final qualifier 6-3 6-4 to Coleman Wong of Hong Kong.