Conor Coady desperate to get Wrexham off the mark in Championship

Conor Coady is loving life at Wrexham and desperate to help the Championship new boys end their 43-year wait for a win in English football’s second tier.

The ambitious Red Dragons have made a splash in the transfer market since sealing a stunning third straight promotion last term.

Coady is one of 10 summer arrivals at the SToK Cae Ras, where Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac were in the stands for last Saturday’s 3-2 Championship defeat to West Brom.

That loss compounded Wrexham’s late loss at Southampton, but the former England international is upbeat ahead of facing Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday as they seek a first win at this level since 1982.

Conor Coady was part of the Wrexham side defeated 3-2 by West Brom (Cody Froggatt/PA)

“100 per cent we have (enough to compete at this level),” Coady told the PA news agency. “We have had disappointing results.

“We’ve gone into the games thinking and come away from the games thinking we should have won at least one of them, especially the Southampton one where we were 1-0 up so late.

“But are we improving, have we showed we can play? Yeah, of course but we need to get them wins on the board. We’re there to win games. It’s as simple as that.

“We’ll keep trying, we’ll keep learning, we’ll keep getting better and hopefully it’ll come soon.”

“Wrexham’s outstanding,” the defender said. “I love the fact that everybody’s asked me about Wrexham. I absolutely think it’s brilliant.

“I could speak about Wrexham all day. What they’ve been like with me in the first couple of weeks has been amazing. I just love working with good people and it’s filled with good people.

“The cameras are the cameras. It’s no problem. We just play football and we’re trying to make Wrexham better, and that’s what we’ll keep on doing every single day while we’re there.

“Can we improve and are we wanting to improve? Of course we are and that’s what we’re trying to do.”