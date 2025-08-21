England name former captain Heather Knight in Women’s World Cup squad

England have named former captain Heather Knight in their Women’s World Cup squad as she continues her comeback from injury, but experienced seamer Kate Cross is among those to miss out.

Knight has not played since damaging her hamstring in May but takes her place in a 15-strong squad for the tournament in India and Sri Lanka, which runs from September 30 to November 2.

With conditions on the sub-continent set to offer turn, head coach Charlotte Edwards has included four specialist spinners.

Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith and Charlie Dean are joined by leg-spinner Sarah Glenn, who had been overlooked for the recent series against India but is now set for her first 50-over World Cup. She effectively takes the place of Cross, who is edged out of a reduced pace lineup.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge is also back after losing her place in the ODI setup after last winter’s Ashes defeat, while Maia Bouchier and Alice Davidson-Richards have missed the cut.

“Conditions mean we have gone for the extra spinner and we’re lucky to be able to have such depth in this department, it’s fantastic to welcome Sarah Glenn back,” said Edwards, who took over from Jon Lewis earlier this year.

“That does mean there’s no room for Kate Cross, Maia Bouchier or Alice Davidson-Richards, which will be disappointing for them.

“It’s also great to have Danni back in the squad, she’s been in good form in domestic cricket and she’ll bring dynamism and depth to our batting, alongside Heather, who we are absolutely delighted to be able to select. She’ll be a huge asset for us.”

Seamer Kate Cross was the biggest omission from the England squad (Mike Egerton/PA)

Edwards, who was appointed to lift a side who had slumped badly towards the end of Lewis’ tenure and flopped at last year’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, spoke optimistically about the challenge ahead.

“Like all global tournaments, it will be a huge challenge but we want to go as far as we possibly can in India and Sri Lanka and I believe that if we play our best cricket we can compete with anyone,” she said.

“As a group we have a huge opportunity to go and do something special. ODI World Cups are the pinnacle of our sport. They only come around every four years and we’re so excited to get over there to start our preparation.”

In all there are nine survivors from the last World Cup campaign in 2022, when England were beaten in the final by Australian, and just four who lifted the trophy at Lord’s in 2017. They are Knight, Wyatt-Hodge, Tammy Beaumont and current skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt.

England squad for Women’s T20 World Cup: N Sciver-Brunt (c), E Arlott, T Beaumont, L Bell, A Capsey, C Dean, S Dunkley, S Ecclestone, L Filer, S Glenn, A Jones (wk), H Knight, E Lamb, L Smith, D Wyatt-Hodge.