Alexa Stonehouse and Ash Gardner lead Trent Rockets to six-wicket win

Alexa Stonehouse and Ash Gardner led the way as Trent Rockets secured victory over Oval Invincibles in The Hundred.

Defeat for the Rockets would have ended their hopes of reaching the knockouts but left-arm seamer Stonehouse set the tempo for a polished bowling performance with one for five from 15 deliveries.

Australia all-rounder Gardner dismissed Marizanne Kapp and Meg Lanning within three deliveries, while fellow spinner Kirstie Gordon also claimed a couple of wickets as the Invincibles posted 109 for seven.

The Rockets seemed poised for a routine win after racing to 51 for none in 35 balls but Bryony Smith’s departure for 24 was followed by a rare failure for England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, out for two.

Gardner (11) and Grace Scrivens (34) holed out as the Rockets lurched to 75 for four at the Kia Oval, but Jodi Grewcock (21 not out) and Heather Graham (19no) sealed a six-wicket win with 16 balls to spare.

Both the Rockets and the Invincibles now sit on eight points but need to win their remaining two matches and hope results go in their favour elsewhere to finish in the top three of the group stage.