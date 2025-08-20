Southern Brave win off the penultimate ball to keep perfect Hundred record going

Southern Brave overcame some outstanding bowling from Jess Jonassen to edge out winless Welsh Fire by three wickets with just one ball remaining as they made it six wins out of six in the Hundred.

Chasing 112 for victory in Cardiff, the Brave got off to a solid start as England pair Maia Boucher and Danni Wyatt-Hodge put on 48 for the opening wicket, but they then ran into trouble in the form of Jonassen.

After taking the catch of Wyatt-Hodge off Georgia Davis, Jonassen – on her way to figures of four for 10 – accounted for Boucher (35) and Laura Wolvaardt to leave the visitors on 57 for three.

The Brave stabilised but another late flurry of wickets saw them go from 98 for three to 107 for seven before Georgia Adams got the winning runs off Davis, as the Brave secured a top-three finish.

Sophie Devine made 25 with the bat after taking two for 23 with the ball for the Brave.

Georgia Elwiss made an unbeaten 36 for the Fire with opener Sophia Dunkley adding 31.