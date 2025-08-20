Leon Bailey joins Roma on season-long loan deal from Aston Villa

Aston Villa have confirmed winger Leon Bailey has joined Roma on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.

The 28-year-old will join up with the Serie A side who finished fifth in the league last season.

Bailey has made 144 appearance for Villa since he signed for the club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021.

The Jamaica international was a regular starter for Unai Emery’s side over his first couple of seasons with the club but saw game time limited in the latter half of last season after suffering an injury.

Bailey helped Villa to the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season where he scored and assisted in the last-16 tie against Club Brugge.

Bailey becomes the second player from the Premier League to sign for Roma after Brighton striker Evan Ferguson made the move earlier in the window.