Lauren James set for spell on sidelines with ankle injury

Chelsea forward Lauren James will be sidelined for “a period of time” by the ankle injury she suffered during England’s victorious Euro 2025 campaign.

James limped out of the final against world champions Spain four minutes before half-time after fighting to be fit to start the game following the damaged she suffered during the semi-final victory over Italy.

Now the 23-year-old’s club has confirmed she faces a spell on the sidelines, although they have not specified how long she is expected to be out.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Chelsea can confirm Lauren James sustained an injury while on international duty with England at Euro 2025 and will be sidelined for a period of time.

“The Blues forward helped the Lionesses win the tournament – starting four matches, including the final against Spain, and scoring twice – but sustained an injury en route to England being crowned European champions.

“James is now back with Chelsea and will undergo a period of rehabilitation with the club.”

James played a key role for Chelsea last season, helping the club to win a domestic treble and reach the Champions League semi-finals, in the process earning herself a share of the Player of the Year trophy with international team-mate Alessia Russo at the Women’s Football Awards.