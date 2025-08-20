England name team for Women’s Rugby World Cup opener against the United States

England have named an unchanged side from their final warm-up game for their Women’s Rugby World Cup opener against the United States in Sunderland on Friday.

Red Roses boss John Mitchell has kept faith with the same starting 15 from the 40-6 victory over France, their second of two warm-up fixtures which took place earlier this month.

Skipper Zoe Aldcroft leads the squad at blindside flanker, with number eight Alex Matthews and openside Sadia Kabeya alongside her in the back row and Abbie Ward and Morwenna Talling lining up in the second row.

England begin their World Cup campaign on Friday (John Walton/PA)

Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne and Maud Muir complete the forwards.

Vice-captain Megan Jones continues at centre alongside Tatyana Heard, while Jess Breach, Abby Dow and Ellie Kildunne make up the back three, Natasha Hunt starts at scrum-half and Zoe Harrison is at fly-half.

World Cup debutants Kelsey Clifford, Maddie Feaunati and Emma Sing are named as replacements and veteran Emily Scarratt is also on the bench as she prepares for her fifth tournament.

England team to face USA: Ellie Kildunne, Abby Dow, Megan Jones, Tatyana Heard, Jess Breach, Zoe Harrison, Natasha Hunt; Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne, Maud Muir, Morwenna Talling, Abbie Ward, Zoe Aldcroft (capt), Sadia Kabeya, Alex Matthews.

Replacements: Lark Atkin-Davies, Kelsey Clifford, Sarah Bern, Rosie Galligan, Maddie Feaunati, Lucy Packer, Emily Scarratt, Emma Sing.