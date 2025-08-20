Crystal Palace transfer news: Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi to start in CL tie

Oliver Glasner insists Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi will both start Crystal Palace’s Conference League play-off first leg against Fredrikstad on Thursday night.

The future of both men – heavily linked to Tottenham and Liverpool respectively – is set to remain a hot topic when Palace host the Norwegians at Selhurst Park.

Guehi and Eze trained in Beckenham on Wednesday morning, and the Eagles boss bristled at the suggestion he – or any manager – should expect any less than full commitment from players still attached to a deal.

“It’s always the right of a club and the duty of a player to give 100 per cent as long as he is under contract,” said Glasner.

“Before Chelsea, I think many of you were suprised that Marc and Ebs started and played almost the whole game.

“Most of you will be suprised that they will start again tomorrow because of all the rumours. But again, they are committed.

“They are committed to the team, they have a contract here, they played a crucial part that we could be so successful, and they will play a crucial part as long as they are here.

“Because they are good, they are committed to the team, and when one of the players leave, which I don’t know at the moment, then they want to leave as players who always gave 100 per cent for Crystal Palace.

“This is what they did since they signed, and this is what we expect from them until the end of their contract, whenever this is.”