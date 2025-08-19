Rehan Ahmed impresses as Trent Rockets dominate Manchester Originals

Rehan Ahmed impressed with ball and bat to fire Trent Rockets to a one-sided seven-wicket victory over Manchester Originals.

The home side dominated from the outset at Trent Bridge with captain David Willey taking three for 11 – including the wickets of Jos Buttler and Rachin Ravindra – inside the first 30 balls.

Ahmed then removed Phil Salt and Heinrich Klaasen as the Originals staggered to 51 for six – the lowest score by a team after 60 balls in this season’s Hundred – before they finished on 98 for eight.

David Willey took three for 11 as Manchester Originals were restricted to just 98 runs (Mike Egerton/PA)

Joe Root (four) and Tom Banton (11) fell to Sonny Baker and Ravindra in the space of four balls to leave the Rockets on 21 for two and provide some hope for the visitors.

However, Ahmed fired 45 runs off 35 deliveries, while Tom Moores also chipped in with an unbeaten 22 as the Rockets cruised to their target with 26 balls remaining.

The Rockets are second in the table, level on points with Southern Brave, albeit behind on net runs, while the Originals’ seventh defeat in eight away from Old Trafford sees them drop to sixth.

Rehan Ahmed impressed with bat and ball to steer his side to victory (Mike Egerton/PA)

Earlier, Beth Mooney and Kathryn Bryce steered the Originals to an emphatic 10-wicket victory against the Rockets.

England duo Sophie Ecclestone (two for 12) and Lauren Filer (three for 23) sent the visitors on their way as the Rockets – with Nat Sciver-Brunt (34) the only home batter to make it out of the teens – were restricted to 111 for seven.

In response, captain Mooney (47 from 37 balls) landed four boundaries and one six, while Bryce (61 from 45 deliveries), who also took two wickets with the ball, struck eight fours.

Their record opening partnership paved the way for the Originals to complete just the third 10-wicket win in history of The Hundred women’s competition with 18 balls spare.

The Originals have now recorded four wins from their six games taking them into the play-off positions in third, and boosting their hopes of progressing out of the group phase.

However, the Rockets stay in sixth having amassed four losses from their five fixtures.