Kathryn Bryce excels with bat as Manchester Originals thrash Trent Rockets

Beth Mooney and Kathryn Bryce steered Manchester Originals to an emphatic 10-wicket victory over Trent Rockets at Trent Bridge.

England duo Sophie Ecclestone (two for 12) and Lauren Filer (three for 23) sent the visitors on their way as the Rockets – with Nat Sciver-Brunt (34) the only home batter to make it out of the teens – were restricted to 111 for 7.

In response, captain Mooney (47 from 37 balls) landed four boundaries and one six, while Bryce (61 from 45 deliveries), who also took two wickets with the ball, struck eight fours.

Their record opening partnership paved the way for the Originals to complete just the third 10-wicket win in history of The Hundred women’s competition with 18 balls spare.

The Originals have now recorded four wins from their six games taking them into the play-off positions in third, and boosting their hopes of progressing out of the group phase.

However, the Rockets stay in sixth having amassed four losses from their five fixtures.