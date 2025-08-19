Jack Draper gets the better of Emma Raducanu in US Open mixed doubles

Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula cruised to a straight-sets win against Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu in the first round of the revamped US Open mixed doubles.

British number one men’s player Draper and American partner Pegula overcame men’s world number two Alcaraz and top-ranked British woman Raducanu 4-2 4-2 in 51 minutes to reach the quarter-finals.

Raducanu lost her serve in the opening game and although there were no further break points in the set, that was enough for Draper and Pegula to clinch it.

Alcaraz and Raducanu opened up a 1-0 lead in the second set but were broken again to fall 2-1 behind and Draper demonstrated his accuracy and power to hold his own serve to edge 3-1 ahead.

Raducanu saved three break points before holding to cut the deficit to 3-2, but Draper sealed victory on the third match point in the next game with a stunning forehand down the line.

The mixed doubles has come under the spotlight at Flushing Meadows after being rescheduled to start before the main tournament, with one million dollars (£750,000) in prize money at stake for the winners of the 16-pair event.