England star Michelle Agyemang rejoins Brighton on loan from Arsenal

England forward Michelle Agyemang has returned to Brighton for a second season-long loan spell from Arsenal.

The 19-year-old scored two vital equalisers in the knock-out rounds at Euro 2025 to propel the Lionesses into the Basel final, where they successfully defended their title in a penalty shoot-out victory over Spain.

Agyemang was named young player of the tournament after her breakthrough campaign, and has been nominated for the women’s Kopa trophy at this year’s Ballon d’Or awards.

Brighton head coach Dario Vidosic said: “We are thrilled to welcome Michelle back for another season. We loved working with her last year, and seeing how much she progressed as part of the squad.

“What she achieved during the summer with England was incredible, but not surprising. She has the character, work ethic and relentless nature of a champion. As a club we’re incredibly proud of her.

“She was a pivotal part of our record-breaking season last year and we’re excited for what this new season looks like with her in our attack.”

Agyemang, during her first spell with the Seagulls, was called into Sarina Wiegman’s squad for the first time in April, scoring 41 seconds into her debut as a substitute against Belgium.

Michelle Agyemang won the Young Player of the Tournament trophy at Euro 2025 (Nick Potts/PA)

She scored five goals in 22 appearances for Brighton across all competitions last season.

Arsenal director of women’s football Clare Wheatley said: “We’re so proud of Michelle’s achievements this summer and throughout her journey at Arsenal, from her first steps in our academy through to our first-team squad.

“After discussing closely with Michelle and her family, we have all agreed that this move will provide Michelle with a further opportunity to develop and grow, as she continues to progress as a young player and person.

“We wish Michelle every success at Brighton and look forward to welcoming her back to Arsenal at the end of her loan.”