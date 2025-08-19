Clubs must wait until October for confirmation of 2026 Super League status

Super League clubs must wait until five days after this season’s Grand Final to confirm their status in next season’s potentially restructured top flight.

The current top 12 clubs voted last month to expand the competition to 14 from 2026, subject to enough applicants meeting tight financial and sustainability criteria.

The top 12 will still be determined by existing IMG grading scores, with the possible additional clubs picked by a seven-strong panel of experts.

Hull KR remain front-runners for the 2025 Grand Final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Clubs – including those who face the prospect of dropping out of the existing top 12 in the IMG table – must express their intention to apply by next Wednesday, with the composition of next season’s Super League announced on October 16.

Crisis-hit Salford, who are battling to complete their season after forfeiting last week’s game against Wakefield, are expected to drop out of contention, effectively leaving three top-flight places up for grabs.

The PA news agency understands that Bradford Bulls, who last played in Super League in 2014, are in pole position to replace Salford in the 12th spot, leaving Toulouse, York and London as front-runners for the remaining places.

Odsal could be hosting Super League games again next year (Danny Lawson/PA)

The panel, which will consider criteria additional to those already set out by IMG, specifically relating to financial status and sustainability going forward, will be chaired by RFL non-executive director Lord Caine.

Caine said: “I am honoured to have been asked to chair the panel to determine whether the Betfred Super League expands from 12 to 14 in 2026 and, if so, which clubs will take up the 13th and 14th positions in the competition.

“This panel consists of individuals with the considerable knowledge and expertise necessary to ensure that the process is both thorough and robust.

Crisis-hit Salford face dropping out of next season’s Super League (Mike Egerton/PA)

“All of our proceedings will be conducted on the basis of absolute fairness, rigorous impartiality between the applicants, total independence and, of necessity, complete confidentiality.”

The seven-strong panel will also include two fellow non-executive RFL directors Abi Ekoku and Dermot Power, RFL chief executive Tony Sutton, interim head of legal Graeme Sarjeant, RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones and Super League (Europe) board member Peter Hutton.

The composition of next season’s Championship and League One competitions – which are expected to merge – is set to be confirmed later this week.