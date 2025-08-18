Tottenham confirm new deal for full-back Djed Spence

Tottenham defender Djed Spence has signed a new long-term contract.

The 25-year-old full-back has scored twice in 42 appearances for the Europa League winners since joining from Middlesbrough in 2022.

He played the full 90 minutes of Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League win over Burnley and last week’s UEFA Super Cup against Paris St Germain, which Spurs lost on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Spence, whose previous deal – signed last October – ran until 2028, has been rewarded with fresh terms following a fine breakthrough campaign with the club.

He played 35 times in the 2024-25 season, having eventually made his full debut in December – two-and-a-half-years after he first joined.

The former England Under-21 international has also been loaned out to Rennes, Leeds and Genoa during his time in north London.