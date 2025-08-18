Lukas Nmecha scores as Leeds beat Everton to make winning Premier League return

Lukas Nmecha converted a controversial late penalty on his debut as Leeds made a winning return to the Premier League by beating Everton 1-0 at Elland Road.

Second-half substitute Nmecha held his nerve to fire home an 84th-minute winner from the spot and seal Leeds a deserved win after Everton captain James Tarkowski was adjudged to have handled.

Leeds debutant Anton Stach’s thumping shot struck Tarkowski on the arm and although referee Chris Kavanagh’s penalty decision appeared harsh, it was upheld by VAR.

After a minute’s silence in tribute to former Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, Leeds, back in the top flight after a two-year absence, made their customary feverish start.

They forced five corners inside the opening 14 minutes and Jordan Pickford denied them an early breakthrough after Joel Piroe had pounced on Tarkowski’s mistake.

Piroe’s shot was blocked as Everton tried to ride out the storm, but the visitors doggedly held their shape and after 33 minutes, Pickford’s save from Piroe’s early shot was Leeds’ only effort on target.

Pascal Struijk’s header from another of Stach’s excellent corners was brilliantly cleared at the back post by Everton defender Jake O’Brien and Willy Gnonto fired over the crossbar.

Leeds dominated the first period, having 12 shots in total to Everton’s none, and visiting boss David Moyes will have been glad of the half-time whistle.

Gnonto threatened again when shooting straight at Pickford soon after the restart and after Idrissa Gueye had lashed Everton’s first shot over, the Italy forward drilled into the side-netting.

Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam was booked for a late challenge on Ethan Ampadu, which left the Leeds skipper in a crumpled heap before the visitors began to eke out more possession.

After Gnonto had made way for substitute Brenden Aaronson, England midfielder Jack Grealish stepped off the bench for his first Everton appearance as a replacement for Iroegbunam.

Everton’s first effort on target, from Charly Alcaraz, was saved by Leeds debutant Lucas Perri at his near post before Ao Tanaka volleyed over as the home side looked to regain momentum.

And fortune favoured Daniel Farke’s side when they were on the right side of Kavanagh’s penalty decision.

Tarkowski leant into Stach’s fierce drive and after Kavanagh pointed to the spot, his decision was backed up by VAR and Nmecha, a free summer signing from Wolfsburg, buried his spot-kick, six minutes after replacing Piroe.

Everton, who lost only three of their last 18 league games last season following the return of Moyes for his second spell in charge in January, rarely threatened and slipped to their first defeat at Elland Road in six league matches, stretching back to 2001.