Liverpool to pass £200m in player sales with Ben Doak set to join Bournemouth

Liverpool are about to pass the £200million mark in player sales this summer with teenage winger Ben Doak set to complete a move to Bournemouth.

The 19-year-old is on the verge of finalising his transfer to the south coast in a £25million deal, the PA news agency understands.

Doak, signed from Celtic in 2022 for £600,000, has made 10 appearances for Liverpool in his first two years and spent the whole of last campaign on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough, where he scored three goals in 24 games.

Teenage winger Ben Doak, who had a successful season on loan at Middlesbrough, is set for a £25m move to Bournemouth (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He follows Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher and Jarell Quansah out of the club this summer, with the income from those sales going a long way to offset a transfer spend in excess of £300m.

That figure could go higher with Liverpool still retaining an interest in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi and Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, which would cost them at least another £150m.

However, there are likely to be more departures from Anfield with Kostas Tsimikas – now third-choice left-back after the arrival of Milos Kerkez and not in the squad for Friday’s win over Bournemouth – linked with Nottingham Forest.

Harvey Elliott remains a target for RB Leipzig (John Walton/PA)

Midfielder Harvey Elliott remains in talks with RB Leipzig, who are likely to make a formal move once Chelsea target Xavi Simons’ future is decided.

West Ham were understood to also be interested in the England Under-21 international but the Bundesliga is currently the most attractive option for him.