Bournemouth sign Liverpool winger Ben Doak in deal worth up to £25million

Bournemouth have completed the signing of winger Ben Doak from Premier League rivals Liverpool in a deal worth up to £25million.

The 19-year-old Scotland international has agreed a five-year contract at Vitality Stadium.

Doak spent last season on loan at Championship club Middlesbrough, scoring three goals and registering seven assists in 24 appearances.

Bournemouth are understood to have paid an initial £20m and could spend a further £5m in add-ons as they reinvest some of the funds received from a series of lucrative summer departures.

Forward Dango Ouattara finalised a £42.5m move to Brentford at the weekend, while the south-coast club had already sold defenders Illia Zabarnyi, Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez to Paris St Germain, Real Madrid and Liverpool respectively for a total of around £150m.

Doak is the Cherries’ fourth signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, left-back Adrien Truffert and centre-back Bafode Diakite for a combined sum in the region of £70m.

He could make his debut during Saturday’s top-flight fixture at home to Wolves.

Doak had a successful loan spell at Middlesbrough last season (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Doak, who has six Scotland caps, began his career with Celtic before moving to Merseyside for £600,000 in 2022.

The teenager played 10 times for Liverpool, including three substitute appearances in the Premier League.

He was not involved on Friday evening when Arne Slot’s reigning champions defeated the Cherries 4-2 in the season-opener at Anfield.