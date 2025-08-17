Yoane Wissa’s future needs to be resolved soon – Brentford boss Keith Andrews

Brentford boss Keith Andrews does not know how Yoane Wissa’s transfer situation will play out.

Wissa was not involved in Sunday’s Premier League opener at Nottingham Forest, where the Bees went down to a 3-1 defeat.

The 28-year-old wants to follow Bryan Mbeumo and Christian Norgaard out of the club during the summer transfer window, with Newcastle strongly linked with a bid, and Andrews said before the match he was not in the right head space to play.

“It’s a day-by-day one in terms of Wiss,” the Irishman said. “As far as I know nothing else has happened today, definitely didn’t yesterday, so as it was really.

“I have no idea what the situation will be, I have been up here since yesterday so we will deal with that during the week.

“Hopefully it can resolve itself sooner rather than later.”

Andrews, whose first game in management could not have gone much worse as Forest rampaged to a 3-0 half-time lead thanks to Chris Wood’s double and Dan Ndoye’s header, insists the club-record signing of Dango Ouattara will not start a domino effect of movement.

“I don’t see it, I see Dango as Bryan’s replacement in terms of that area of the pitch, I see him as a versatile forward that I am really happy we have managed to get on board,” Andrews added, after seeing Igor Thiago score a second-half penalty.

“We weren’t really aware he would be available, as soon as we knew it was a pretty easy decision to get him on board.

“Thankfully the club have been able to do that and it is a really significant investment for us. It will be a brilliant investment.”

Forest made a mockery of Nuno Espirito Santo’s pre-match worries.

Nuno expressed his “concern” for the campaign ahead of the match, citing a lack of options in his squad.

After new signings Omari Hutchinson and James McAtee were unveiled before kick-off, their new team-mates put on a show.

But Nuno says the display does not change Forest’s situation, with Arnaud Kalimuendo having a medical ahead of a move from Rennes and links to Juventus’ Douglas Luiz and Manchester City’s Rico Lewis.

“The needs of the squad are still there, it doesn’t change anything,” he said. “We are going to go day-by-day.

“We still need. Hopefully this work continues. The sooner we settle down the squad the better.

“The club knows the needs of the squad so we have to be patient and see. The faster they come, the better.

“This week a lot of things are going to happen, not only Forest, I think a lot of teams are still operating in the market. We have to wait and be patient.

“Of course (I feel better). It doesn’t change, the needs are clear, the club knows. Now I am delighted, I just want to go home and celebrate because it is a beautiful start to the season. I couldn’t have expected better than this.”