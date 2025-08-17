Sunderland sign Paris St Germain defender Nordi Mukiele on four-year deal

Sunderland have announced the signing of Nordi Mukiele on a four-year contract.

The 27-year-old defender joins the Black Cats from Paris St Germain – where he won successive Ligue 1 titles in 2023 and 2024 – in a deal which is understood to be worth 11million euros (£9.5m), with 3million euros (£2.59m) in add-ons.

Mukiele represented Stade Lavallois, Montpellier and Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig before joining PSG, while spending last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen.

He told the club’s official website: “It’s a new challenge and I’m happy to be here. I saw the atmosphere of the stadium, and this is something I really like.

“The fans are very important in football, and especially in Sunderland. I came here to fight for them. I see some good players and see their quality, so I believe that we can do something good together – and when I say together, I mean the players, the fans and the city. We will need everyone this season.”