Nottingham Forest is ‘perfect place to be’ – new signing Omari Hutchinson
Nuno Espirito Santo secured his fifth and sixth signings of the summer transfer window on Saturday.
Omari Hutchinson admitted Nottingham Forest was the “perfect place to be” after he signed a five-year deal with the club.
Hutchinson was part of the side that won the European Championship with the England Under-21 side this summer and he will be reunited with fellow winning team-mates McAtee and Elliot Anderson in Nottingham.
The 21-year-old admitted Anderson convinced him to join the club after spending two years at Ipswich.
He told Forest TV: “It’s been a long and difficult few weeks. I’m really excited to be here and just can’t wait to get started.
“I know a lot of players here. They told me how good it is and how well I’ll progress as a player. It’s just the perfect place to be.
“I was just doing pre-season with my brother. I get a message from him (Anderson) and he’s telling me to come and I said, ‘Listen, I’ll try my best’, but yeah, he convinced me to come.”
England Under-21 captain McAtee enjoyed a couple of loan spells away from Manchester City with Sheffield United but has decided to make a permanent switch to Forest for a fee believed to be around £30million and like Hutchinson, he also signed a deal till 2030.
The 22-year-old made 27 appearances for City in all competitions last campaign and thought now was the right time for a new challenge.
He said: “I think I’m ready for a new challenge. I’ll try and get some more game time and try and show the world what I can do.
“I can’t wait (for the Europa League). It’s something that I’m looking forward to and I’m excited to play in there.”