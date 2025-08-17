Man Utd lose thrilling league opener to Arsenal after Altay Bayindir blunder

Altay Bayindir’s blunder handed Arsenal victory and undid a positive Manchester United performance in Sunday’s pulsating Premier League encounter.

Old Trafford rocked as Mikel Arteta’s runners-up headed to the rebuilding Red Devils in the most eye-catching fixture of the opening weekend.

United looked far better than the side that finished 15th last season – their worst top-flight campaign since 1974 – yet Ruben Amorim’s side fell to a 1-0 defeat as Riccardo Calafiori capitalised on Bayindir’s early flap.

Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori (centre) celebrates scoring (Nick Potts/PA)

The back-up goalkeeper was outmuscled by William Saliba as he attempted to deal with a Declan Rice corner, tipping it on for the defender to nod into an empty net and silence Old Trafford after a bright start.

Bayindir’s error underlined concerns over the goalkeeping position at Old Trafford, where often unconvincing number one Andre Onana was absent as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

United are a work in progress but summer signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo looked sharp on their debuts, with Patrick Dorgu hitting a post with a lasered first-half effort.

Arsenal keeper David Raya produced a string of important stops to keep the hosts at bay, with his man of the match of the display helping Arteta’s side to victory.

The atmosphere was as intense as United’s start as they flew out the blocks in the summer sun, with Mbeumo getting an early attempt on goal as the hosts bossed play and the early possession.

But Arsenal would take the sting out of proceedings with just 13 minutes on the clock. Bayindir flapped at Rice’s inswinging corner under pressure from Saliba, with the Turkey international meekly palming on for Calafiori to head over the line.

United’s appeals for a foul fell on deaf ears as Arsenal scored their 31st Premier League goal from a corner since the start of the 2023-24 campaign – 11 more than any other team.

That moment seemed to lead to some of the nervousness within the ground that Amorim referenced ahead of the game, but his side’s refreshed approach and personnel helped lift the mood.

Mbeumo saw a shot deflect wide before Dorgu followed a burst down the left with a fierce shot that hit the outside of the far post.

Cunha looked like United’s biggest threat and showed tenacity and confidence in the 32nd minute when his rampaging run from his own half led him to burst through Arsenal bodies and get a shot on Raya’s goal.

The goalkeeper comfortably dealt with that attempt and another from distance, but he had to be at his best to get a fingertip on the Brazil international’s low drive from an acute angle as half-time approached.

Arsenal were solid but unspectacular when the second half got under way, with Arteta replacing ineffective debutant Viktor Gyokeres on the hour mark.

The Sweden international had shone under Amorim at Sporting Lisbon and had previously been linked with a move to United, whose fans cheered his substitution.

United’s new frontman Benjamin Sesko was introduced to a huge roar shortly after, offering a tantalising first look at their rebuilt front three.

Cunha continued confidently and Mbeumo was a handful, with an acrobatic attempt soon followed by a header that forced a full stretch save from Raya.

Sesko nodded across the face of goal as the home side continued to knock on the door, but Arsenal dug deep and Rice saw a whipped free-kick deflect narrowly wide at the other end.

United pushed until the end and Cunha saw a penalty claim ignored, but there was no leveller as Arteta’s side started the season with a win as ‘1-0 to the Arsenal’ echoed around the ground.