Saturday’s briefing: Alleged racist abuse of Antoine Semenyo mars Liverpool win

Liverpool’s win over Bournemouth in the Premier League curtain-raiser was overshadowed by alleged racist abuse directed at visiting winger Antoine Semenyo.

The Premier League will launch a full investigation after the game was briefly halted in the first half, while Semenyo scored both the Cherries’ goals in their 4-2 defeat.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe believes wantaway striker Alexander Isak could still play for the club – but that depends on the player.

Premier League to investigate after reports of racist abuse

Referee Anthony Taylor spoke with managers Arne Slot and Andoni Iraola after stopping play (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Premier League has said it will launch a full investigation after Liverpool’s curtain-raiser against Bournemouth at Anfield was halted when visiting forward Semenyo reported being racially abused by a spectator.

Match referee Taylor stopped play in the 29th minute and spoke with managers Arne Slot and Andoni Iraola before respective captains Virgil van Dijk and Adam Smith were called over to the dugouts.

A Premier League statement read: “Tonight’s match between Liverpool Football Club and AFC Bournemouth was temporarily paused during the first half after a report of discriminatory abuse from the crowd, directed at Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

“This is in line with the Premier League’s on-field anti-discrimination protocol. The incident at Anfield will now be fully investigated. We offer our full support to the player and both clubs.”

Merseyside Police said a 47-year-old man was removed from the ground, and an investigation was under way after his identity was confirmed.

Liverpool win marred by Semenyo incident

Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa (right) scored his side’s third goal of the game at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool’s defence of their Premier League title got off to an unconvincing start but the late victory was soured by the alleged racist abuse directed at Semenyo.

The winger responded brilliantly with both the Cherries’ goals as they came from two down as Iraola’s side exposed the same defensive weaknesses Crystal Palace did in Sunday’s Community Shield victory.

But forgotten man Federico Chiesa, whose future looked to be elsewhere, volleyed home his first league goal in the 88th minute before Mohamed Salah scored for the eighth time in nine opening-day fixtures.

But that did not diminish what was hugely-deserved credit for Semenyo, who did not allow the first-half incident to throw him off his game, as he gave former team-mate and Liverpool’s new left-back Milos Kerkez a torrid time.

Eddie Howe: Alexander Isak could still play for Newcastle again

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has admitted Alexander Isak’s immediate future lies in his own hands (John Walton/PA)

Newcastle boss Howe has admitted want-away striker Isak will determine whether or not he plays for the club again.

The 25-year-old Sweden international will not be involved in Saturday’s Premier League opener at Aston Villa after telling the club he wants to explore his options this summer, with Liverpool having had a £110million bid for the player rejected.

Head coach Howe, who believes Isak could yet be reintegrated back into the squad, has been diplomatic to date when asked about his star striker, but asked if he could see him playing for the Magpies before the end of the summer transfer window, he replied: “As I sit here now, I don’t know that. Alex will control that.”

Mikel Arteta in no doubt over captain

Mikel Arteta (left) insists Martin Odegaard is the man to lead Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)

Mikel Arteta insists there is “no question” Martin Odegaard still deserves to captain Arsenal after former skipper Tony Adams called for the Norwegian to be stripped of the armband.

Adams, speaking at an Irish Independent Sport event in Dublin, demanded the Gunners boss make the change ahead of the new campaign, arguing “proper player” Declan Rice was the man for the job.

But Arteta said: “My opinion is clear and it’s not just my opinion. It’s all the staff and especially the players.

“I asked them to vote (for) the captain and I got the results yesterday. By a mile, by a big, big, by 100 miles, everybody chose the same person, Martin Odegaard, which is the most clear sign that you can have.”

What’s on today?

The Premier League’s first round of matches continues as 10 clubs launch their new season.

Aston Villa face Newcastle in a lunchtime kick-off at Villa Park before Brighton play Fulham, newly-promoted Sunderland take on West Ham and Tottenham clash with Burnley – all in 3pm kick-offs.

Manchester City play at Wolves in the evening match, while there is a full programme of English Football League, plus Scottish League Cup, League One and Two matches.