Marcus Rashford makes Barcelona debut and Harry Kane lifts silverware in Germany

Marcus Rashford made his competitive debut for Barcelona off the bench as they launched their LaLiga campaign with a 3-0 win at nine-man Mallorca.

Rashford, bidding to reignite his career after joining Barca on loan in July, was a second-half replacement for Ferran Torres in the 69th minute.

Raphinha’s early header and Torres’ effort midway through the first half put Hansi Flick’s side in control before Mallorca midfielder Manu Morlanes was sent off for his second yellow card.

Mallorca were reduced to nine men before half-time when VAR upgraded Vedat Muriqi’s yellow card to a red following his foul on Joan Garcia.

Raphinha and Dani Olmo both hit the woodwork and Lamine Yamal added a third goal in stoppage time.

Rashford said the victory was the “best way to start” in a post on Instagram after making his debut.





Harry Kane lifted silverware in Germany after he and former Liverpool winger Luis Diaz scored in Bayern Munich’s 2-1 Franz Beckenbauer Supercup win over Stuttgart.

Kane struck in the 18th minute, marking his first Supercup appearance with a goal and his seventh in five games against Stuttgart.

Harry Kane lifts the trophy (Tom Weller/AP)

Debutant Diaz, having been quiet for much of the night, then made sure when he ran on to Serge Gnabry’s cross to head home from close range in the 77th minute, with Jamie Leweling’s stoppage-time header merely consolation for Stuttgart.

In Ligue 1, former Tottenham defender Eric Dier scored on his debut for Monaco as they made a winning start by beating Le Havre 3-1 at home.

Dier, who joined Monaco as a free agent this summer after his contract at Bayern Munich had expired, headed home in the 61st minute after Gautier Lloris’ own goal had given the visitors a half-time lead.

Rassoul Ndiaye pulled one back for Le Havre before Maghnes Akliouche sealed the points for the visitors by adding their third.

Nice exited the Champions League this week after a 4-0 aggregate defeat to Benfica and they slipped up in their Ligue 1 opener, losing 1-0 at home to Toulouse thanks to Djibril Sidibe’s late winner.

Lyon forward Georges Mikautadze struck the only goal in their opening game at Lens to secure his side a 1-0 win.