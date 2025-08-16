Keely Hodgkinson makes stunning return ahead of World Athletics Championships

Keely Hodgkinson made a winning return to action at the Diamond League in Poland in her first race since the Paris Olympics.

The 23-year-old Olympic champion was back in action following a 376-day absence and showed she has put her hamstring issues behind her by setting a new 800 metres meeting record of one minute and 54.74 seconds.

Hodgkinson sustained a hamstring injury in February before the Keely Klassic and her return was delayed by a number of setbacks.

But the Great Britain athlete made a statement ahead of next month’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Hodgkinson finished clear of Lilian Odira from Kenya and Botswana’s Oratile Nowe in Silesia with the second fastest time of her career, just 0.13 seconds off her personal best.

Hodgkinson told the BBC: “That was so much fun. It’s amazing, I really wanted to have this opportunity.

“I don’t have much time to get ready for the Worlds, so I have to put something down.”