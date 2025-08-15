Ruben Amorim backs Benjamin Sesko to be Man Utd star for years to come

Ruben Amorim says new signing Benjamin Sesko is ready to start Sunday’s Premier League opener against Arsenal and backed the striker to star for Manchester United for years to come.

Just three months on from the end of the Red Devils’ worst top-flight season since 1974, there is a sense of optimism heading into the new season thanks in no small part to some exciting acquisitions.

Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon’s arrivals brought hope and were complemented by the signing of talented 22-year-old striker Sesko from RB Leipzig in a deal worth up to £73.7million last Saturday.

The Slovenia international was presented on the pitch later that day ahead of the pre-season friendly against Fiorentina at Old Trafford, where he could line up against Arsenal on Sunday.

“I think he has great potential in everything he does,” head coach Amorim said. “He can play different types of football, he is going to feel that Premier League is really aggressive.

“He is going to learn but he has a great potential and I can see Ben being a striker for Manchester United for a lot of years.

“That’s why we paid so much money to have a striker that will have his history in our club.”

Asked if Sesko is able to start against Arsenal, the United boss said: “Of course. We didn’t have a lot of time but he’s ready.

“First of all, physically, he’s ready. That is a big component in our league. Then, he’s really smart. Every detail that he asks, he’s a guy that is always thinking.

Ruben Amorim’s side open their Premier League season at home to Arsenal (Nick Pott/PA)

“He spends all afternoon here working on his fitness, so he’s ready to play. We will see if he’s going to start.”

Sesko scored 21 goals in all competitions last term and has made a good first impression on meticulous Amorim at United’s new-look Carrington training complex.

“He’s one guy who stays here, has lunch, and goes to the medical department, does the stretching,” he said. “He is always thinking about football.

“He’s really obsessed about that and that is a good thing because you don’t have to think about that aspect with that young guy.

“I don’t need to tell Ben, ‘Ben, this is Manchester United, a lot of pressure, you have to perform, you need to be ready for the physicality, we need to be ready, every game is like do or die’.

Hojlund’s future is in more doubt following Sesko’s arrival (Martin Rickett/PA)

“With that guy, I don’t have that concern. I have the opposite, enjoy a little bit.

“I really like that (he asks questions), especially when it is smart questions so he’s listened and he wants to perform so that is very good.”

Sesko’s arrival raises fresh questions over the future of another 22-year-old striker, Rasmus Hojlund.

The Denmark international has been strongly linked with an exit, just two years on from joining from Atalanta for £64m plus a potential £8m in add-ons.

Hojlund said on United’s pre-season tour that he wants to stay at United and fight for his place, but he was an unused substitute against Fiorentina and links with AC Milan persist.

“He is one more option,” Amorim said. “We will see. We are focused on this game and Rasmus is still our player.”

Hojlund’s involvement on Sunday will be interesting to see, as will goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Another player linked with a summer move, he did not feature in pre-season due to a hamstring injury but is back available to face Arsenal.

“Nous (Mazraoui) and Licha [Lisandro Martinez] are out,” Amorim added.

“They cannot play in this game. Josh (Zirkzee) recovered, Andre (Onana) recovered, they are options for this game. We will see.”