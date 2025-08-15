Moses Itauma believes he will become undisputed world heavyweight champion

British boxer Moses Itauma is laser-focused on Saturday’s fight with Dillian Whyte, but believes he will one day become undisputed world heavyweight champion and can beat Oleksandr Usyk.

Itauma faces the toughest test of his fledgling career when he headlines in Riyadh against veteran Whyte on Saturday night.

A 14th consecutive win in the professional ranks for Chatham southpaw Itauma will keep him on track for a world title shot in 2026 and while the 20-year-old does not expect to get all the belts during the next 12 months, he is certain that will be the case one day.

“I don’t think I’d lose anything from fighting Usyk. If I win, ‘wahey’, if I lose, I don’t think there’s any wrongdoings from that, but I don’t ever think I’m going to go into a fight and lose,” Itauma reflected, with Saudi boxing chief Turki Al-Alshikh eager to match the pair.

“I do believe that one day in the near future I will be an undisputed world champion, yes. To say by next year? That’s a bit mad.

“I want to flip the question. Do you see me fulfilling what Usyk has done baring in mind Usyk is 38 and I’m 20?

“I do believe I may be able to reach that or surpass that one day.

“I definitely recognise Usyk as a modern-day great, but I also want to be a modern-day great.

“Of course, I have to take my hat off to him, probably the best heavyweight for a long time, but I wouldn’t say I admire Usyk.

“The only reason is that I don’t really like to admire any boxer. I feel like once you put them on a pedestal, you might get a bit starstruck and it won’t lead to positions like Moses Itauma boxing Dillian Whyte at 20.

“Imagine I see Whyte as the same guy I watched on TV when I was 10 and I’m like, ‘woah, now I’m in the ring with him.’ I don’t really have time for that. I need to be locked in.”

Slovakia-born Itauma revealed Whyte’s memorable bout with Anthony Joshua in 2015 was one of the first he watched on TV.

Even though Whyte was knocked out, Itauma still had a “mutual respect” for him and insisted it is a “big deal” to take him on so young.

Itauma recently missed out on becoming the youngest ever world heavyweight champion after passing the age of Mike Tyson, but does have Floyd Patterson – second in the list at the age of 21 and 10 months – in his sights after Whyte is dealt with.

Youngest

WBO number one contender Itauma added: “I remember seeing the top six youngest heavyweight champions of the world and I saw Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali, Floyd Patterson, George Foreman and I can’t remember the other name, but I remember the last person was 24-years-old.

“That is four years from now for me and I believe I can be heavyweight champion before that.

“And I can be in and around or in the mix of them great names, but (first) Dillian Whyte.”