Mikel Arteta says new Arsenal signing Viktor Gyokeres learnt a lot in loan stint

Mikel Arteta believes the most transformative period in Viktor Gyokeres’ development took place when the Swedish striker was barely playing at all.

Arsenal summer signing Gyokeres joined Brighton in 2018, ultimately making just eight senior appearances – none in the Premier League – before he moved permanently to Coventry in summer 2021 following a succession of loan spells.

The 27-year-old then blossomed over two seasons at Sporting Lisbon, scoring 97 goals in 102 appearances – a breakthrough, believes his new boss, inspired by his frustrating tenure with the Seagulls.

Viktor Gyokeres did not catch the eye in his loan spell with Brighton (PA)

“That was probably the most important part of his career,” Arteta said. “When he had to accept a different role and don’t play and value other things,

“So he had to improve and evolve, and I think that’s the moment where he took the platform and went to another level. That’s sometimes very useful in your career at a young age.”

Gyokeres helped Sporting lift back-to-back Primeira Liga trophies, a national cup, and was the league’s top scorer in both campaigns. He has now made an early impression as a Gunner, scoring in their 3-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao.

Arteta agreed Gyokeres’ previous experience in England should speed up his integration.

He said: “I think it helps once you have lived in the country and experienced and understand the culture, the passion, the type of play, the demands, the intensity, the referees.

“There’s a lot of things that it’s good to experience before. Then he’s gone away to a different league, adapted to that, been very, very prolific.

“You just look at his body language, the way he talks, the way he carries himself. He’s a really confident boy, and I’m sure he will be very, very good for us.”

Arteta confirmed Gyokeres, who is understood to have signed a five-year deal at the Emirates, has been on Arsenal’s radar “for a long time”.

The Gunners completed the £55million signing in late July, a deal that could end up costing the north London club as much as £64m with performance-related add-ons.

Arteta added: “The reality as well is that you have to have an available place in the team, and now the time has come. He was available and we decided to bring him, and he decided that the best option for him was Arsenal.”

The Arsenal boss said “the feeling is very good” around Gyokeres’ involvement so far, and suggested the striker could be primed to make his Premier League debut on Sunday against United.

Kai Havertz is hoping to start against Manchester United (PA)

If so, Gyokeres, at one point linked to United, may share a pitch with Ruben Amorim’s own newly-signed striker Benjamin Sesko – once also linked to Arsenal – while competition with Kai Havertz, said Arteta, will come down to “earning the right to play”.

Asked if Gyokeres was his “first choice” signing, Arteta replied: “We’ve done the process like we always do, analysed every single option.

“It’s not only about as well what we like about a player, it’s many aspects at the end that come together, and we’re extremely happy that it’s Viktor.

“I think Arsenal is the perfect stage for him to show what he can do for the team. He has incredible team-mates around him to make sure that he fulfils that.”