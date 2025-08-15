Luke Humphries says form is ‘depressing’ after struggling to win in New Zealand

World number one Luke Humphries has described his form as “depressing” after making hard work of his opening round win at the New Zealand Darts Masters.

Humphries beat Haupai Puha 6-4 but was not happy with his display in the World Series event in Auckland.

The 30-year-old has been “out of sorts” since winning the Premier League at the end of May, crashing out of the World Cup and the World Matchplay at the first hurdle.

He averaged 89.47 against the world number 94 but was able to get through.

“I think the last two months it has been hard work,” Humphries admitted on ITV X.

“I am out of sorts, out of form, and struggling to find something. Since the Premier League final I have not been in the form I would have liked.

“It is depressing because I feel like something is there but it’s not coming out.

“It’s really tough to not perform at the level you can. I am finding myself not playing very well at the moment but I can bounce back.

“I don’t think I have had one good game of darts in two months. Everyone knows that and everyone can see that.

“That doesn’t stop me coming back tomorrow and being the world number one that everyone knows.”

World number two Luke Littler is having no such problems as he made it 10 wins on the bounce.

Littler, who won the Australian Masters last week, did not need to be at his absolute best to beat Mark Cleaver 6-4.

He sets up a quarter-final tie with Mike De Decker, who beat Gordon Mathers 6-1, as he has eyes on a Down Under double.

There were also wins for Stephen Bunting, Gerwyn Price and Josh Rock.