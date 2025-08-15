Jacob Bethell inspired by Ben Stokes after being named youngest England captain

Jacob Bethell plans to take a leaf out of Ben Stokes’ book after being named England’s youngest-ever men’s captain in international cricket.

The 21-year-old will lead England in three T20s against Ireland in Dublin from September 17-21.

Bethell will break the existing record for an England captain, held by Monty Bowden, who was 23 years and 144 days old when he led a Test team against South Africa at Cape Town in 1888-89, and the Barbados-born all-rounder admits he does not have to look for inspiration in the role.

“The big thing I’ve noticed with Stokesy is he leads with actions,” Bethell said on Sky Sports about England’s Test captain.

“He’s always the guy who takes the precedents and takes the situation on himself. I’ll be looking to do that as much as possible.

“Obviously he does that in a bit of a different way with bowling fast and stuff like that.

“I’ll be trying to do that with bat and ball and in the field as much as possible. The biggest thing is trying to lead by example.”

Bethell has received the opportunity as Harry Brook takes a breather following the ODI and T20 series against South Africa from September 2-14, the squads for which were also announced on Friday.

England Test captain Ben Stokes leads by example with bat and ball, says Jacob Bethell (Ben Whitley/PA)

Assistant Marcus Trescothick will step up as head coach in Ireland, with Brendon McCullum not making the trip, reprising the role he had in England’s white-ball tour of the Caribbean last winter.

“Finding out, the first emotion is pride,” Bethell said of his appointment.

“Captaining England is going to be an honour and I can’t wait to do it.

“It will be a good challenge, I’m looking forward to it. I’ve done quite a lot of captaincy growing up in terms of Under 19s and age grade things.

“It will be different captaining England obviously, but I like to think I read the game pretty well.

“I’ll be looking to take what I do with my own game and just apply that to the captaincy.

“We had a great series against West Indies at the start of the summer with Brooky as captain and I enjoyed every minute of that.

“A 6-0 whitewash was kind of unbelievable. South Africa are coming here now and we’re looking to perform there as well.”

All-format quartet Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse have also been taken out of the firing line against Ireland, giving them a rest in preparation for this winter’s blockbuster Ashes.

Fast bowling duo Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson are not in any of the three squads as they start focusing on this winter’s tour to Australia, which gets under way on November 21 in Perth.

Wood had knee surgery in March and missed the entirety of the Test series against India. It was hoped he would play some part against South Africa or Ireland but his competitive comeback may now not be until England’s white-ball trip to New Zealand in October and November, just before the Ashes.

Uncapped fast bowler Sonny Baker has been rewarded for a string of encouraging showings in the past 12 months, included in the ODI squad to face the Proteas and in the group to face Ireland.

National selector Luke Wright said: “The series against Ireland will provide him with the opportunity to further develop those skills on the international stage.

“He has carried that form into this season in white-ball cricket with Hampshire and Manchester Originals and deservedly gets his opportunity.”