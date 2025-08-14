Wrexham poised to break club transfer record for Nathan Broadhead – reports

Wrexham are ready to break their transfer record in a deal worth up to £10million for Ipswich striker Nathan Broadhead, according to reports.

The Red Dragons have tracked the 27-year-old Wales international for several weeks and are widely reported to be finalising the move after Ipswich signed Chuba Akpom from Ajax.

Broadhead is in the final year of his contract at Ipswich, having joined them on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Everton for £1.5m in January 2023.

Nathan Broadhead joined Ipswich from Everton in January 2023 (John Walton/PA)

Bangor-born Broadhead was in the Wrexham youth system before joining Everton at the age of 10.

Wrexham have broken their transfer record numerous times since Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took control of the club in 2021.

Lewis O’Brien joined from Nottingham Forest in a reported £3m deal last month, the midfielder one of several signings as Sky Bet Championship new boys Wrexham invested heavily ahead of their first campaign in the second tier of English football for 43 years.

Broadhead would be Wrexham’s ninth signing since they were promoted from League One last season.

He has won 14 caps for Wales, scoring twice, and would join international team-mates Danny Ward and Kieffer Moore at the SToK Cae Ras.