Nottingham Forest agree deals for James McAtee and Omari Hutchinson

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal worth up to £30million with Manchester City for England Under-21 captain James McAtee.

The PA news agency understands the arrangement includes a sell-on fee and City will have a buy-back option on the 22-year-old.

The midfielder has come through the youth set-up at the Etihad Stadium but has not been a first-team regular under Pep Guardiola.

He made 15 Premier League appearances last season but only three starts, with most of his senior experience coming during two successful loan spells with Sheffield United.

He opted not to travel to the United States for the Club World Cup in the summer in order to concentrate on the European Under-21 Championship, a decision which was vindicated as he led England to victory.

Forest have also agreed a deal believed to be around £37million for Ipswich forward Omari Hutchinson, PA understands.

The move, which would be Forest’s club-record transfer, is still to be finalised but Forest are hoping it will go ahead.

Forest have agreed a fee for Omari Hutchinson (John Walton/PA)

Hutchinson, who was also part of England’s Under-21s success, played 32 times for the Tractor Boys as they were relegated to the Championship, scoring three goals and getting two assists.

With players needing to be registered by 12pm on Friday to be involved in the weekend action, and neither having a medical booked in as of Thursday night, they are not expected to be at the club in time to feature in Sunday’s Premier League opener against Brentford.

Forest have signed Switzerland international Dan Ndoye, Botafoga pair Igor Jesus and Jair Cunha while also tying captain Morgan Gibbs-White down to a long-term contract amid alleged unsolicited interest from Tottenham.