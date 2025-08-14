Newcastle agree fee with Aston Villa for winger Jacob Ramsey

Newcastle have agreed a fee for Aston Villa winger Jacob Ramsey.

The 24-year-old is due to travel to the north east for a medical after a deal in the region of £40million was agreed, the PA news agency understands.

The prospective sale of Ramsey, who has made 167 appearances at Villa Park, will represent pure profit for Villa, who are walking a UEFA financial fair play and PSR tightrope and need to sell.

Ramsey came through the ranks at Aston Villa (Jacob King/PA)

If the medical goes without problem and personal terms are agreed in the next 24 hours, Ramsey could be a Newcastle player by the time they visit Villa Park for Saturday lunchtime’s Premier League opener.

Villa boss Unai Emery is not expected to see much, if any, of the financial proceeds as the club’s spending is under the close eye of UEFA after they were fined £9.5m for breaching regulations.

They are keen on re-signing Paris St Germain midfielder Marco Asensio, who spent the second half of last season on loan.

Ramsey’s arrival at St James’ Park will boost spirits after a difficult transfer window for Eddie Howe’s side.

They have signed Anthony Elanga and Malick Thiaw, with Aaron Ramsdale arriving on loan, but missed out on Benjamin Sesko, who chose to join Manchester United instead.

The future of Alexander Isak also remains unclear following the Sweden international’s desire to join Liverpool.