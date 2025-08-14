Louis Rees-Zammit joins Bristol as he returns to rugby

Louis Rees-Zammit has sealed his return to rugby from American football after signing for Bristol Bears.

The 24-year-old, who has been capped 32 times by Wales, announced in January 2024 that he was quitting rugby to join the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.

He signed first for the Kansas City Chiefs and then the Jacksonville Jaguars but he failed to make a breakthrough with either and has opted to return to his roots.

Rees-Zammit said on the club website: “Bristol Bears was the obvious choice for me.

“I want to get fans out of their seats, create exciting moments and help people fall in the love with the game. I’m excited to return to rugby at a club that demands those values.”

The exciting winger formerly scored 42 tries in 77 appearances for Gloucester, while his try tally in a Wales shirt stands at 14.

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam said: “Louis is a world-class player and we’re thrilled to welcome him back to rugby union and to the Bears this season.

Louis Rees-Zammit previously starred for Wales (David Davies/PA)

“He has the drive and ambition to be one of the best back-three players in the world, and his goals align perfectly with our ambitions as a club.

“At just 24 years old, we know the athlete and competitor he is. The way we play and the way he wants to play fit seamlessly together, and we’re looking forward to working with him when he joins the group tomorrow.”

Bristol begin their season against Sale Sharks in the Premiership Rugby Cup on September 13.