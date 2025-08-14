Shropshire Star
Liverpool agree deal to sign Parma defender Giovanni Leoni

It is understood the Reds will pay £26million plus add-ons for the 18-year-old.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is close to adding to his squad (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Parma defender Giovanni Leoni.

Leoni is expected to undergo a medical on Thursday as head coach Arne Slot has moved to strengthen his options at centre-back.

Liverpool are still interested in Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, who has a year left on his contract, but have so far been unable to agree a fee.

